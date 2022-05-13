Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. service member donates blood during a joint Blood Drive between the Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element and the Honduran Red Cross at the Soto Cano Chapel, May 13, 2022. MEDEL and the Honduran red Cross have conducted four blood drives on base to support the Honduran National Blood Bank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt Amber Carter)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:24
    Photo ID: 7201175
    VIRIN: 220513-F-OT558-3022
    Resolution: 2048x1388
    Size: 714.68 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    Blood Drive
    Soto Cano Air Base
    Honduran Red Cross

