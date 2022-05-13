U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives

A U.S. service member donates blood during a joint Blood Drive between the Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element and the Honduran Red Cross at the Soto Cano Chapel, May 13, 2022. MEDEL and the Honduran red Cross have conducted four blood drives on base to support the Honduran National Blood Bank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt Amber Carter)

