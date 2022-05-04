Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives [Image 4 of 5]

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt Matthew Leske (right), Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, donates type O- blood at the Soto Cano Air Base clinic, April 5, 2022. Jones’ donation helped save a pregnant Honduran woman suffering from dengue hemorrhagic fever. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army Major Lisa Miller)

