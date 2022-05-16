Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 16, 2022) - Lt. j.g. Gabrielle Ducusin, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Emergency Room, prepares fluid to administer to a patient. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. Ducusin, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “We remain ready at a moment’s notice to provide care to our patients — active duty, retirees, and their families.” National EMS Week is May 15 – 21, honoring the work of all emergency medical services practitioners. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

