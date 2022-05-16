JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 16, 2022) - Lt. j.g. Gabrielle Ducusin, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Emergency Room, prepares fluid to administer to a patient. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. Ducusin, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “We remain ready at a moment’s notice to provide care to our patients — active duty, retirees, and their families.” National EMS Week is May 15 – 21, honoring the work of all emergency medical services practitioners. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7201096 VIRIN: 220516-N-QA097-036 Resolution: 1374x1566 Size: 320.22 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.