JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 16, 2022) - Lt. j.g. Gabrielle Ducusin, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Emergency Room, prepares fluid to administer to a patient. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. Ducusin, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “We remain ready at a moment’s notice to provide care to our patients — active duty, retirees, and their families.” National EMS Week is May 15 – 21, honoring the work of all emergency medical services practitioners. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7201096
|VIRIN:
|220516-N-QA097-036
|Resolution:
|1374x1566
|Size:
|320.22 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
