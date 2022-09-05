Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dermatology [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dermatology

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 9, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Tamara Brainard, a dermatologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, conducts a biopsy on a patient. She holds an osteopathic medicine degree from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. Brainard, a native of San Diego, California, says, “It’s an honor and privilege to provide dermatology care for our service members and beneficiaries.” May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. To reduce risk, protect your skin from ultraviolet rays from the sun, tanning booths, and sunlamps. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:32
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dermatology [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

