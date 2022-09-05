Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dermatology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 9, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Tamara Brainard, a dermatologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, conducts a biopsy on a patient. She holds an osteopathic medicine degree from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. Brainard, a native of San Diego, California, says, “It’s an honor and privilege to provide dermatology care for our service members and beneficiaries.” May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. To reduce risk, protect your skin from ultraviolet rays from the sun, tanning booths, and sunlamps. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

