Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport optometry clinic

MAYPORT, Fla. (May 4, 2022) - Jeff Jennell, a health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s optometry clinic, performs a vision screening on a patient. Jennell, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “It is important that our sailors have strong sight.” May is Healthy Vision Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
