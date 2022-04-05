Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport optometry clinic [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport optometry clinic

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    MAYPORT, Fla. (May 4, 2022) - Jeff Jennell, a health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s optometry clinic, performs a vision screening on a patient. Jennell, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “It is important that our sailors have strong sight.” May is Healthy Vision Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7201093
    VIRIN: 220504-N-QA097-037
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 402.96 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport optometry clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport optometry clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dermatology
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplain
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patient
    vision
    optometry clinic
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT