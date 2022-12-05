JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 12, 2022) - During a Blessing of the Hands ceremony, Lt. Jeremy Blum, Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplain, blesses a group of nurses as part of National Nurses Week (May 6-12). The Blessing of the Hands acknowledges the many ways nurses give quality patient care and reaffirms the commitment to nursing. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NursesWeek #NavyNurseCorps
