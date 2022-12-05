Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplain [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplain

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 12, 2022) - During a Blessing of the Hands ceremony, Lt. Jeremy Blum, Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplain, blesses a group of nurses as part of National Nurses Week (May 6-12). The Blessing of the Hands acknowledges the many ways nurses give quality patient care and reaffirms the commitment to nursing. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NursesWeek #NavyNurseCorps

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplain [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chaplain
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    National Nurses Week
    Blessing of the Hands

