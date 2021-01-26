Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    614th ACOMS paves the way for moving into new CFSCC HQ building [Image 4 of 5]

    614th ACOMS paves the way for moving into new CFSCC HQ building

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Ronald Musto, 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron Communication Focal Point technician and shift lead, sets up a computer in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building on Jan. 26, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The 614th ACOMS technicians are instrumental in ensuring hundreds of work stations will be operational for the new occupants of the building. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

