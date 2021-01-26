614th ACOMS paves the way for moving into new CFSCC HQ building

Communication Focal Point technicians from the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron stand for a photo in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building on Jan. 26, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. One of the first CFSCC units to move in to the building, the 614 ACOMS team is setting up computers for several hundred future occupants of the building. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021