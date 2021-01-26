614th ACOMS paves the way for moving into new CFSCC HQ building

(L to R) John Carrillo, 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron information systems security manager, Christiana Salas, 614th ACOMS material control section technician, and Andrew Wallen, 614th ACOMS IT services and operations and maintenance program manager, begin moving into their new work areas on Jan. 26, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The 614th ACOMS is one of the first units to move into the new CFSCC headquarters building, which is expected to include both CFSCC headquarters and Combined Space Operations Center staffs by the end of 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

