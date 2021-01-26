Staff Sgt. William Bartley, 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron information security officer, connects internet access lines in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building on Jan. 26, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The 614th ACOMS technicians are some of the first to move into the building, and will ensure that computer systems for more than 200 future occupants of the building will be running smoothly. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:43 Photo ID: 7200059 VIRIN: 210126-F-XX999-1005 Resolution: 1016x679 Size: 161.81 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 614th ACOMS paves the way for moving into new CFSCC HQ building [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.