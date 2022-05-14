Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220514-N-DW158-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Keith Williams, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Charles Cuevas operate an aircraft elevator on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea. During the evolution, USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transported cargo to Ronald Reagan via vertical and connected replenishment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

