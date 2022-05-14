USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

220514-N-DW158-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Keith Williams, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Charles Cuevas operate an aircraft elevator on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea. During the evolution, USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transported cargo to Ronald Reagan via vertical and connected replenishment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

