    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220514-N-DW158-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Sailors direct an EC-225 Super Puma helicopter as it delivers cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea. During the evolution, USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transported cargo to Ronald Reagan via vertical and connected replenishment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

