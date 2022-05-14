220514-N-DW158-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Sailors receive cargo from an EC-225 Super Puma helicopter on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea. During the evolution, USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transported cargo to Ronald Reagan via vertical and connected replenishment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7199621
|VIRIN:
|220514-N-DW158-1041
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|898.9 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
