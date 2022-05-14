220514-N-DW158-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brittney Robinson from Las Vegas, directs a forklift on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea. During the evolution, USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transported cargo to Ronald Reagan via vertical and connected replenishment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:00 Photo ID: 7199618 VIRIN: 220514-N-DW158-1033 Resolution: 4251x6369 Size: 798.71 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.