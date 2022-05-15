220515-N-DO281-1065

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2022) Capt. Ed Sundberg, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron 60, right, speaks with Cmdr. Aaron Arky, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), before departing the ship, May 15, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

