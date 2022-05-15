220515-N-DO281-1057

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Chase Burner, right, gives a safety brief to Capt. Ed Sundberg, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron 60, before a flight aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 15, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN