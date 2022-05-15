220515-N-DO281-1134
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) refuel an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the "Griffins" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, May 15, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 05:58
|Photo ID:
|7198773
|VIRIN:
|220515-N-DO281-1134
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT