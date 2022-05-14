220514-N-DO281-1165

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Sailors conduct training on how to use a Peri-Jet eductor to dewater a space during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 14, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

