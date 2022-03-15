Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, hands an Airman a plate of food at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Friedel and Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, worked at the Falcon Feeder Dining Facility line for a Wild Weasel Walk-Through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP