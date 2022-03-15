Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, meet with Airmen working at the Falcon Feeder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Friedel and Meininger conduct weekly walk-throughs to see the processes of units’ operations. The Falcon Feeder is an alternative dining facility on Misawa’s flight line, serving primarily maintainers and flight line operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

