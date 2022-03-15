U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, hands an Airman a plate of food at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Meininger worked at the Falcon Feeder Dining Facility line for a Wild Weasel Walk-Through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 02:11 Photo ID: 7198590 VIRIN: 220315-F-TG061-1234 Resolution: 5873x4073 Size: 472.8 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.