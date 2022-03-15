Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder [Image 7 of 7]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, hands an Airman a plate of food at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Meininger worked at the Falcon Feeder Dining Facility line for a Wild Weasel Walk-Through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7198590
    VIRIN: 220315-F-TG061-1234
    Resolution: 5873x4073
    Size: 472.8 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    DFAC
    35th Fighter Wing
    Falcon Feeder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT