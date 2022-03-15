Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Falcon Feeder

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, talks to an Airman while Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, prepares a plate of food at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Friedel and Meininger worked at the Falcon Feeder Dining Facility line for a Wild Weasel Walk-Through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|03.15.2022
|05.16.2022 02:11
|7198584
|220315-F-TG061-1099
|6435x3641
|474.11 KB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
