    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS [Image 9 of 9]

    Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A sponsor and Special Olympics Mississippi athlete celebrate after a swimming event at the Biloxi Natatorium in Biloxi, Miss., during the SOMS Summer Games, May 14, 2022. Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., hosted the Summer Games, and swimming events were held at Sandhill Ranch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Special Olympics Mississippi
    Special Olympics 2022

