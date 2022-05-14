Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS [Image 2 of 9]

    Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Special Olympics Mississippi athlete Eddronica Williams participates in a bowling competition during the SOMS Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 14, 2022. Over 600 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Special Olympics Mississippi
    Special Olympics 2022

