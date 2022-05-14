Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS

Special Olympics Mississippi athlete Eddronica Williams participates in a bowling competition during the SOMS Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 14, 2022. Over 600 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

