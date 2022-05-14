Special Olympics Mississippi athletes compete in a flag football game during the SOMS Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 14, 2022. Over 600 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 02:46 Photo ID: 7197431 VIRIN: 220514-F-TX306-0078 Resolution: 5407x3042 Size: 7.02 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.