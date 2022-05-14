Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS

Special Olympics Mississippi athlete Kyle Dutiel rides a horse as Valerie Steele holds the reins during an equestrian event at Sandhill Ranch in Vancleave, Miss., May 14, 2022. Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., hosted the Summer Games, and equestrian events were held at Sandhill Ranch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

