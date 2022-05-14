Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS

Special Olympics Mississippi athletes participate in equestrian events during the SOMS Summer Games at Sandhill Ranch in Vancleave, Miss., May 14, 2022. Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., hosted the Summer Games, and equestrian events were held at Sandhill Ranch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

