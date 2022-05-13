Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nathan Friese, 114th Maintenance Squadron Non Destructive Inspector, tests oil samples for an F-22 Raptor prior to the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 13, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Members of the 114th Maintenance Squadron Non Destructive Inspection shop traveled to Ellsworth Air Force Base in support of the Ellsworth Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 19:44
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    F-22 Raptor
    NDI
    RaiderOpenHouse
    EAFBAirshow
    EllsworthAirShow
    WingsOverRapid

