    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow [Image 3 of 8]

    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A F-22 Raptor assigned to Langley Air Force Base demonstration team performs during the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 14, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Attendees enjoyed a variety of aerial acts and static displays showcasing the skills and technology of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7197289
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-QG092-1922
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 562.76 KB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Ellsworth AFB
    F-22 Raptor
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    NDI
    Ellsworth Airshow

