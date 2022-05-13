114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

Staff Sgt. Nathan Friese, 114th Maintenance Squadron Non Destructive Inspector, tests oil samples for an F-22 Raptor prior to the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 13, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Members of the 114th Maintenance Squadron Non Destructive Inspection shop traveled to Ellsworth Air Force Base in support of the Ellsworth Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

Date Taken: 05.13.2022
Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US