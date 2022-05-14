A F-22 Raptor assigned to Langley Air Force Base demonstration team performs during the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 14, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Attendees enjoyed a variety of aerial acts and static displays showcasing the skills and technology of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7197287 VIRIN: 220514-Z-QG092-1029 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 594.12 KB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.