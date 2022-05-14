Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

    Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Solberg | Staff Sgt. Nathan Friese, 114th Maintenance Squadron Non Destructive Inspector, and...... read more read more

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 114th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) shop participated in the Ellsworth Airshow June 14-15, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. The NDI inspectors traveled from Sioux Falls to assist the Ellsworth NDI shop to test oil samples from the F-22 Raptors assigned to Langley Air Force Base that were part of the aerial demonstrations.

    "Ellsworth Air Force base asked us to come out to support the F-22 demo team," said Master Sgt. Dan Thomassen,114th Maintenance Squadron NDI Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge. “After every F-22 flight, we analyze their oil to check for wear metals in the engines.”

    To analyze the oil samples, the inspectors use a machine called the Spectro Oil Analysis. The machine tests for various wear metals which allow them to identify where a part may be wearing out and needs to be replaced. This process ensures the aircraft is safe to fly.

    Testing the individual oil samples takes roughly 15 minutes to complete. The F-22s must have oil samples from each motor tested after each flight.

    “We’re analyzing the samples to make sure there’s no abnormal wear trends which can lead to bearing failure,” said Thomassen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 19:44
    Story ID: 420753
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
    114th Non-Destructive Inspection team supports 2022 Ellsworth Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    NDI
    RaiderOpenHouse
    EAFBAirshow
    EllsworthAirShow
    WingsOverRapid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT