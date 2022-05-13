Travis AFB air show rehearsal

Capt. Glen Powell, Patriots Jet Team pilot, waves at the crowd during an air show rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display the capabilities of Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

