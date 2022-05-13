Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB air show rehearsal [Image 7 of 10]

    Travis AFB air show rehearsal

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A 1940 Boeing-Stearman aircraft flies over Travis Air Force Base, California, during an air show rehearsal May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display the capabilities of Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB air show rehearsal [Image 10 of 10], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

