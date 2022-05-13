Travis AFB air show rehearsal

A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to Beale Air Force, California prepares to land at Travis AFB, CA, during an open house air show rehearsal May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display the capabilities of Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

Date Taken: 05.13.2022
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US