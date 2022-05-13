U.S. Air Force Capt. Zlatoslava Karga, right, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron psychiatric nurse practitioner, and her spouse, Rob Rigor, embrace before an incentive flight on a Sabreliner jet during an open house and air show rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display the capabilities of Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 00:47 Photo ID: 7196609 VIRIN: 220513-F-FM924-2079 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 1.54 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB air show rehearsal [Image 10 of 10], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.