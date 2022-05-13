Travis AFB air show rehearsal

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, right, and Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th AMW vice wing commander, drive on the flight line during an open house and air show rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display the capabilities of Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

