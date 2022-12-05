Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    (Left to right) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick H. Kaine, the outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army Col. Brandon Smith, the 2ABCT, commander, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael E. Havey, the incoming commander of the 1st Bn., 7th FA Regt. serve as the official party during a battalion change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 20:17
    Photo ID: 7193908
    VIRIN: 220512-A-QT274-264
    Resolution: 3056x3225
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Field Artillery
    Big Red One
    Change of Command
    1st Infantry Division
    2ABCT
    Lightening First

