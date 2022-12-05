1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

(Left to right) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick H. Kaine, the outgoing commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army Col. Brandon Smith, the 2ABCT, commander, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael E. Havey, the incoming commander of the 1st Bn., 7th FA Regt. serve as the official party during a battalion change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

