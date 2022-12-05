1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Brandon Smith (far right), the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, commander, passes the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, colors to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael E. Havey, the incoming commander of the 1st Bn., 7th FA Regt. during a battalion change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. The ceremony was held to honor the battalion’s outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick H. Kaine, and to welcome Havey as the battalion’s incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

