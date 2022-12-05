Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Oquendo, a fire control specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, presents Angela Havey, the wife of the incoming 1st Bn., 7th FA Regt. commander, a bouquet of yellow roses during a change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. Havey was given the roses to symbolize the relationship between the Soldiers and the Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Field Artillery
    Big Red One
    Change of Command
    1st Infantry Division
    2ABCT
    Lightening First

