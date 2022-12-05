1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Oquendo, a fire control specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, presents Angela Havey, the wife of the incoming 1st Bn., 7th FA Regt. commander, a bouquet of yellow roses during a change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. Havey was given the roses to symbolize the relationship between the Soldiers and the Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

