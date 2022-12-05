U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael E. Havey, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks during a battalion change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. The ceremony was held to honor the battalion’s outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick H. Kaine, and to welcome Havey as the battalion’s incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 20:17
|Photo ID:
|7193912
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-QT274-024
|Resolution:
|3597x2244
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
