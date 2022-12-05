1-7 Field Artillery, 2ABCT, 1ID Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Jeffery Wollenman, the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executive officer, leads the official party during an inspection of troops during a battalion change of command ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Fort Riley, Kansas, Cavalry Parade Field. Wollenman served as the ceremony’s commander of troops. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

