Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Melissa Udulutch and Neo, a 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog team, pose for a photo after participating in a physical checkup at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Military working dog handlers may choose to carry their dog if it is too dangerous, or would be harmful to proceed on foot. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US