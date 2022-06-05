Zzakira, a 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sprints on a treadmill at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Indoor physical training equipment allows military working dog handlers to maintain their dogs' fitness during winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
This work, Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
