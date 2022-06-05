Zzakira, a 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog, undergoes an eye exam before additional medical screening at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Full physical exams are performed at least twice a year by military veterinarians to keep dogs healthy and qualified for duty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 19:16
|Photo ID:
|7193801
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-AT619-204
|Resolution:
|3572x2679
|Size:
|733.16 KB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT