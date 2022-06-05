Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 2 of 6]

    Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Dr. Kevin Snyder, a veterinary ophthalmologist, examines the cornea of Zzakira, 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog, with the help of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katie Newland, a 673d SFS MWD handler, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. If the ophthalmologists detect any ocular abnormalities, they recommend treatment and work with military veterinarians to treat the dog. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    TAGS

    Veterinarian
    Dogs
    Robert Black
    Ophthalmologist
    673d Security Forces Squadron

