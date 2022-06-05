Dr. Kevin Snyder, a veterinary ophthalmologist, examines the cornea of Zzakira, 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog, with the help of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katie Newland, a 673d SFS MWD handler, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. If the ophthalmologists detect any ocular abnormalities, they recommend treatment and work with military veterinarians to treat the dog. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:16 Photo ID: 7193800 VIRIN: 220506-F-AT619-163 Resolution: 2620x3493 Size: 770.15 KB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.