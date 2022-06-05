Personnel participating in a military working dog eye screening identify a corneal opacity at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Treatment options were provided after the examination, and it was determined the dog’s vision is not affected by the opacity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 19:16
|Photo ID:
|7193803
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-AT619-260
|Resolution:
|3776x2832
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
