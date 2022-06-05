Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 5 of 6]

    Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Personnel participating in a military working dog eye screening identify a corneal opacity at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Treatment options were provided after the examination, and it was determined the dog’s vision is not affected by the opacity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:16
    Photo ID: 7193803
    VIRIN: 220506-F-AT619-260
    Resolution: 3776x2832
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterinarian
    Dogs
    Robert Black
    Ophthalmologist
    673d Security Forces Squadron

