Personnel participating in a military working dog eye screening identify a corneal opacity at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Treatment options were provided after the examination, and it was determined the dog’s vision is not affected by the opacity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:16 Photo ID: 7193803 VIRIN: 220506-F-AT619-260 Resolution: 3776x2832 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ophthalmologist screens 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dogs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.