U.S. Marine Corps Col. Samuel L. Meyer top-center, the commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks with Marines and sailors during 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Loading Exercise visit within USS Portland (LPD-27) on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7193782
|VIRIN:
|220512-M-QB125-1073
|Resolution:
|3779x5668
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT