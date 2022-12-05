13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliammontague, a communications strategy and operations chief, with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, presents a three-dimensional model of USS Portland (LPD-27) to Marines and sailors during 13th MEU Loading Exercise visit on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)
