13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are staged within USS Portland (LPD-27) during 13th MEU Loading Exercise on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)

