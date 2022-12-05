U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are staged within USS Portland (LPD-27) during 13th MEU Loading Exercise on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7193777
|VIRIN:
|220512-M-QB125-1002
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
